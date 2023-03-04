Jodhpur/Jaipur: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday filed a defamation case against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi over the later's allegations against him in relation to the Sanjivani cooperative society scam.

The relationship between the two political heavyweights has been strained ever since the Congress government in Rajasthan was in crisis two years ago with the Pilot camp claiming that the Gehlot government was in the minority as 30 Congress MLAs along with some Independents have pledged their support for Pilot.

Speaking to reporters after filing the defamation case, Shekhawat said that his image is being maligned without any reason and accused Gehlot of character assassination without directly naming the Chief Minister.

The development comes in the wake of Gehlot's allegation against the Union Minister stating that the latter was an accused in the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative scam case and it has been revealed in the investigation conducted by the SOG. The Chief Minister further alleged that the names of Shekhawat's wife, father and brother-in-law have also cropped up in the investigation.

Reacting to the Union Minister's step of filing a defamation case against the Chief Minister, Gehlot's aid Lokesh Sharma said that if Shekhawat then he should come forward and help affected depositors get their hard-earned money back.

"It is a matter of great surprise, Union Minister Mr. Gajendrasinh Shekhawat, whose crime has been proved in the SOG investigation is similar to the accused arrested in Sanjeevani scam and as the Chief Minister said, his family members are also named, on the contrary, a case of defamation has been filed against the CM of the state. Registering," tweeted Sharma.

Earlier in the day the Chief Minister said that he would welcome the decision if Shekhawat files a defamation case against him in relation to the Sanjivani cooperative society scam as it would bring the issue into focus at the national level.

Accusing the Union Minister of being involved in the scam, Gehlot further alleged that over 1 lakh depositors have fallen victim to the scam being duped of over Rs 900 crore.