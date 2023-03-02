Bikaner: Union Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal on Wednesday showed his singing skills by breaking into a song at a cultural event at his hometown Bikaner in Rajasthan. The minister had come as a guest at the Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav (National Culture Festival) organized by the Ministry of Culture for the first time in Bikaner.

Renowned folk singer Padmashree Malini Awasthi mesmerized the thousands of spectators present at the Dr. Karni Singh Stadium on Wednesday with her folk songs and dance performance. During Malini Awasthi's performance on the occasion, union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also shared the stage and broke into a Holi song with Awasthi.

The special duet performance left the audience mesmerized as they cheered for the union minister for his singing skills. The union MoS Culture also shared the “memorable moment” on Twitter. “Memorable moment! Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav evening with folk singer Padma Shri Mrs. Malini Awasthi ji.Your soulful presentation enthralled the hearts of all the people of Bikaner!,” Meghwal wrote.

The 14th edition of the Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav began at Bikaner on February 27. The mega cultural event was inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu. Several well-known singers of various languages including Awadhi, Bundeli and Bhojpuri are mesmerizing the audience with their performance at the event.

Union Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal felicitated Padmashree Geeta Chandran and Padmashree Malini Awasthi besides comedians Murari Lal, Sunil Kulkarni, Ravindra Singh, Basant Ojha, Liaquat Ali and Mahesharam Meghwal for their contribution in the field of art and culture.