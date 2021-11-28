Jaipur: Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and BJP co-in-charge for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Arjun Ram Meghwal claimed that BJP will secure victory in the polls based on the work done by the state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking to ETV Bharat Meghwal said, "BJP will come back to power because after Yogi Adityanath became the chief minister of the state, he has worked for the development of the state. BJP has implemented schemes on ground by keeping Dalits and Backward Classes in mind and gained confidence of the people, which is bound to give us a thumping majority in 2022 polls,"

Taking a jibe at cabinet reshuffle in the Congress led Rajasthan government, Meghwal said that for the first time in the country, legislators of the ruling party are raising questions over the ability of the appointed ministers. "Casting doubts over the ability of the new cabinet, shows their disunity," he adds.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal exudes confidence over Yogi regaining power in UP

Meanwhile, he also denied of being the face of Dalits in Rajasthan saying that his party believes in "sabka sath sabka vikash". That is why he always stands with 36 communities.

While speaking over the dispute related to the purchasing and selling of land on the outskirts by Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, he said the matter is before court and BJP will take it to its logical end.

Reacting over the repeal of three farm laws, he said the Modi government is working on it so he can't talk about it.

Adding further, he said that farm laws were not withdrawn for the sake of upcoming elections in many states.

