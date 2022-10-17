Jaipur: The uncle of a 15-year-old gang-rape survivor ended his life by hanging himself on Saturday night in Rajasthan's Jaipur. The deceased was the guardian of the minor girl, currently a Class X student. Police said he took the extreme step because he was deeply hurt by the brutality done to the girl.

On Wednesday, the girl lodged a complaint with the police alleging that one of her friends introduced her to the main accused, who later raped her. She also alleged that his classmates and three other minor boys blackmailed her and demanded money by threatening to share her obscene videos that they filmed during the act.

The minor had also tried to die by suicide by consuming a toxic substance following days of agonising mental stress over the case. She was then taken to the government hospital in Malviya Nagar for treatment and later discharged. DCP East Rajiv Pachar said they took up the investigation after registering a case. The police recorded the statement from the girl. The investigation of the case has been handed over to the Additional SP. The main accused and four others have been taken into custody.