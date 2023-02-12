Sikar (Rajasthan): The bonding between the two brothers led to a tragedy in the Sikar district of Rajasthan. Hearing the news of the death of the younger brother, the elder one could not withstand the shock and died of a heart attack on the same day.

The tragic incident took place in the Ramgarh Shekhawati town of the district on Saturday. According to the family members when they tried to wake up Qazi Niyaz Ahmed (65) to give him tea he did not wake up despite being called repeatedly.

Fearing the worst, his family members rushed the Niyaz to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead. The news of the death of Niyaz, a resident of ward number 13 of the town reached his elder brother Jameel Ahmed (70), who lived in ward No. 10 of the Athuna Mohalla neighborhood of the town, he rushed to his brother's house.

Little did their family members imagine that the shock of their beloved younger brother's death will also take the life of Jameel. Their family members said that upon seeing the body of his brother Jameel broke down in tears and was weeping uncontrollably.

Suddenly, his family members noticed that there was something wrong with him and realized that he too had suffered a heart attack. The shocked relatives tried to take Jameel inside the house to give him medicine but it was too late. Unable to bear the grief of his brother's death Jameel also died.

Their family members said that the two brothers shared a strong bond between them and had a deep respect for each other. They shared everything between themselves and were emotionally dependent on each other. The last rites of the two brothers were performed on Sunday.