Udaipur (Rajasthan): City's development authority began demolition of a resort owned by suspended Additional Superintendent of Police Divya Mittal here on Friday. Udaipur's Urban Improvement Trust (UIT), which is tasked with the urban development role began the demolition drive on Friday morning after the resort was vacated on Thursday night.

The disgraced police official owned Nature Hills Palace Resort, which is located in about 20 km from Udaipur. It is pertinent to note that the urban development body officials had served a notice on the facility on March 1 seeking show-cause as why action should not be taken to demolish the resort as it was constructed illegally.

On Thursday, the UIT officials arrived at the resort and began to vacate the resort to facilitate the demolition of the building. The resort had 36 luxury rooms, a swimming pool, and party halls. Divya Mittal was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan from Ajmer for demanding a bribe of Rs two crores in January.

Mittal was accused of demanding a cash favour from a suspected drug dealer for not including his name in a case pursued by the Special Operations Group (SOG) and not to get him booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Mittal was part of the team which was handling the NDPS Act cases in Ajmer. According to ACB, Mittal's agent Sumit Kumar took the complainant to Mittal's resort in Udaipur.

The suspected drug dealer accused the ASP of calling him in the guise of questioning and demanding a bribe of Rs 2 crore in lieu of not arresting him in the NDPS Act case. The man alleged that the ASP negotiated the deal after he refused to pay the bribe amount. She tried to strike a deal at Rs 1 crore and forced him to pay up. The ASP had called the complaint after registering a complaint and a deal was struck at Rs 50 lakh, he said.

The ACB also searched five premises of Divya Mittal including her resort and a farmhouse in Udaipur, an office and residence in Ajmer, a flat in Jaipur, and an ancestral house in Jhunjhunu's Chirawa. Divya Mittal was suspended from the post of Additional SP of SOG in Ajmer, Rajasthan.