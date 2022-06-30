Udaipur: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted a search operation at Riyaz Attari's house, the main accused in the murder of Kanhaiya Lal Sahu, owner of a tailoring shop at Maldas Street in Udaipur. The NIA also seized the rented house of Attari, located near the Government Press at Khanjipeer in Kishanpol area.

Udaipur police have questioned the landlord, Mohammed Umar in which he admitted that Attari was staying at the house from 12 June but he (the landlord) had no idea of ​​his actions as he mostly stays outside. It was Attari's wife who had come seeking a room and all the communication was done by her. Since the room was empty, he rented it out to Attari's family, which consisted of him, his wife and their two children.

Udaipur murder case: Search operation at accused Attari's rented house in Kishanpol

It is being told that Attari had hatched a conspiracy to murder in this house and before the incident, he hid his wife and children elsewhere. A thorough investigation is going on and the police is trying to get more information about the accused from the landlord and the neighbors as well. The police also launched a search operation at Attari's original house located in Bhilwara in Rajasthan.