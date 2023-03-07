Bikaner: Two workers working at a restaurant at Jayanarayan Vyas Colony area of Rajasthan's Bikaner were burnt alive after a fire broke out at the restaurant late night on Monday, the police said on Tuesday. The restaurant was gutted in the fire incident. According to the police, the fire broke out at the two storey restaurant located on Jaipur Road in Jai Narayan Vyas Colony police station area of Bikaner on Monday night.

It is believed that the fire was caused by a short circuit. The fire which broke out in the ground floor and soon engulfed the first floor of the eatery in quick time. It is said that two workers working at the restaurant were sleeping on the first floor of the building. One of the deceased labourers is said to be from Bihar and the other is from Kolayat.

In the two-storey building, the fire broke out on the ground floor, after which the fire took a formidable form on the first floor. It is being told that both the workers, who were burnt alive in the fire were sleeping on the first floor and were trapped inside. As the flames intensified, the two workers did not get a chance to escape and were charred to death in the massive fire.

The restaurant, which also housed a sweets and snacks shop was also completely gutted in the incident. It was only when a passerby saw the fire and informed the police about it. Soon, a fire brigade, along with Vyas Colony police station officer Mahavir Vishnoi, rushed to the spot to douse the flames. However, by the time, the flames were brought under control, the restaurant was completely gutted and the two labourers were also burnt in the fire.

The operator of the restaurant has identified the deceased workers as Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Patna, and Dhane Singh, a resident of Kolayat. Jainarayan Vyas Colony Police Station Officer Mahavir Vishnoi said that the bakery sweets and snacks lying in the shop were completely burnt to ashes. He told that short circuit is believed to be the cause of the fire, but it will be ascertained only after investigation.

Vyas Colony Police Station Officer Mahavir Vishnoi said that the fire which started at 2 in the night could be brought under control after 7 in the morning. More than a dozen fire engines were called to control the fire.