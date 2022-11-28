Kota (Raj): Two men died after coming in contact with a high-tension wire in the district's Simliya police station limits on Monday, police said. The deceased have been identified as Kamlesh Bheel (37) of Jhalawar district and Pappu Singh Rajput (35) of Chittor district, the police said.

The duo operated a boring machine -- Bheel as the driver and Rajput as the operator, they said. Simliya police station SHO Bhanwar Singh Gurjar said they were electrocuted after coming in contact with a 1,100-KV high-tension power line passing overhead.

Gurjar said Bheel was driving the vehicle when a boring pipe touched the overhead power line, which snapped and fell on the road. Rajput was electrocuted first when he opened the vehicle door. Bheel was electrocuted when he attempted to help Rajput. Both of them died on the spot, he said.

Local residents called the electricity department to shut the power supply on the line. The two men were then rushed to hospital, where doctors declared them dead. The post mortem of the deceased is underway, Gurjar said. (PTI)