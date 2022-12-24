Alwar: Two people died and another was injured as a speeding car rammed into three youths sitting on the roadside tea shop near Rajgarh in Rajasthan's Alwar. The two deceased have been identified as Firoz (23) and Javed (22) while Kaleem (30) was seriously injured in the accident. All three youths are residents of Uttar Pradesh and they are eking out their livelihood by selling plastic products in Alwar.

According to deceased family members, the accused in the car belong to the Uttar Pradesh police. The family members alleged that the accused consumed alcohol and due to the influence of alcohol, the car went out of control and rammed into the youths sitting on the roadside.

After the incident, all the injured were admitted to Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in Alwar where doctors declared two people dead while Kalim was referred to Jaipur in critical condition, said a deceased family member. "The bodies have been handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem. The investigation is underway," police said.