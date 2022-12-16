Dausa (Rajasthan): Two people were killed while one sustained severe injuries after a bus carrying Congress officials of Himachal Pradesh hit a pick-up van here on Friday. A bus carrying around 10 Congress office bearers to Himachal Pradesh to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra hit the pickup near Mal Awas of Sadar police station area of the district, said a policeman.

Due to the head-on collision, a large number of Congress office bearers on the bus have also been injured, one of them is referred to the Jiapur district hospital while two people in the pick-up van died on the spot. The police rushed to the spot and sent the injured to the hospital. Later, police commenced a probe into the matter to identify the deceased.