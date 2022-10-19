Pushkar (Ajmer): In a tragic incident, two children were charred to death in Pushkar, in Rajasthan's Ajmer, on Wednesday after their hut was engulfed by a fire that is thought to have started from a 'chulha' (stove). The incident took place in Chavandia village located in the district when their parents were out working, police said.

While a total of four children were inside the hut, two were saved after they ran outside in time, officials further noted. "It is suspected that sparks from the stove led to the fire, which burnt two children to death.

They were one year old and three-year-old, respectively. Two other children ran outside when the hut caught fire and escaped unhurt. The parents had gone out when the mishap took place," Pushkar PS In-Charge Dr. Ravish Samaria said.

Tehsildar Sandeep Choudhary, meanwhile, said that the family would be apprised of financial assistance under the Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Yojana (Chief Minister's Health Scheme) of the Rajasthan government.