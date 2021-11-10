Udaipur (Rajasthan) : Twin sisters succumbed to burn injuries at Kotada in Udaipur district on Tuesday evening. The incident was reported from Jambua Phala of Kotada police station area. The incident occurred when the children's mother and father Uzma left the home for farm work after leaving the babies in a cloth cradle.

In an initial investigation police found that the spark which emanated from the stove put the hut on fire. The villagers managed to rescue the girls and rushed them to a nearby hospital, where the doctors referred them to Udaipur. During their way to Udaipur the 6-month-old children succumbed to burn injuries.

Mandwa police reached the spot and kept the bodies in the mortuary.

