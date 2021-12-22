Rajasthan: Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste asserted that the Tribals are a part of Hindus and they can not be separated from the Hindus.

The statement comes amid the ongoing controversy where the Tribals fighting for their identity claim that they are not Hindus. Earlier in the year, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren had also said that Tribals are not Hindus and they worship nature for which they are known as indigenous people.

Addressing the concluding session of the All India Tribal Conference at Birla Auditorium in Jaipur on Tuesday, Kulaste also emphasized the implementation of the PESA Act in the states for the better future of the tribal communities. PESA is a law for ensuring self-governance through traditional Gram Sabhas for people living in the Scheduled Areas of India.

READ: India has done better than other nations on coronavirus: Faggan Singh Kulaste

He also said that the Central government wants that PESA should be implemented in states also for which the Tribal communities need to put pressure on state governments.

"We want that in at least 10 states, this Act should be implemented by the governments there. Tribal councils should also work to put pressure on the state governments in this matter. If the Act is effective, then the interests of the tribals will be protected," he said.

Further urging the tribal leaders and communities to unite and show their strength, Kulaste said that the tribal MPs and MLAs need to unite to show their strength. "It is important to show your strength in the elections, which will send a message to the political parties that without our support the government will not be formed. Efforts are needed in elections so that good people get elected to raise the issues of the community," he added.