Jodhpur: Three people were killed in a head-on collision between two trailer trucks in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Sunday. The drivers along with a helper were killed after the vehicles caught fire.

Such was the intensity of the blaze that the two drivers and their helper did not get the time to jump out. Station House Officer (SHO) Devendra Singh said that the two trailers collided with each other and then severe fire broke out. Soon fire tenders were called to douse the blaze. All three deceased belong to Bikaner, Rajasthan. One trailer was carrying soil while another was carrying tiles. The deceased were identified as Satpal Vishnoi and Mahendra and his helper Leeladhar.