Mount Abu (Rajasthan): Thousands of kilometers away from the war zone, tourists from Russia and Ukraine were seen celebrating Holi in Rajasthan's Mount Abu. The tourists enjoyed the festival of colors in Gyan Sarovar, a campus built by the Brahma Kumaris in district Sirohi.

There were foreign tourists from many other countries, but what caught the attention was the Russians and Ukrainian celebrating the festival together. The foreign tourists played Holi with 'Gulal' and spread the message of peace and harmony. Talking to the media, Shasha, a tourist from Russia said, "this festival is so wonderful. Just like a rainbow has seven colors, in the same way, every soul has seven qualities like wisdom, purity, peace, love, happiness, power, and belief.

Let us celebrate this Holi by coloring the self with these seven divine qualities by staying in the constant company of god. Happy Holi, she said. With different colors sprinkled on her face, Natasha, a Ukrainian resident wished everyone a very happy Holi, through the media.

Olga from Russia, who is quite fluent in Hindi said, "we are celebrating Holi in a park in Gyan Sarovar in India. We all are enjoying the colorful celebrations. My white kurta-pajama turned colorful by playing Holi with different colors. This signifies that if we remain in constant touch with the supreme god, then our plain white soul becomes happy and colorful."

Also read: BSF personnel celebrate Holi near International Border in Samba, RS Pura sector of Jammu

BK Komal, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Gyan Sarovar said, "this institute celebrates Holi every year with great fervor. The celebrations send a message of peace of harmony to the entire world. The Brahma Kumari Sansthan has 140 institutions spread across the world where a large number of people come to learn meditation and take spiritual lessons."

Tourists from Russia and Ukraine, the two countries that have been locked in a war for more than a year now were seen celebrating the festival of colors in Gyan Sarovar in Mount Abu, this shows people that living in peace and harmony is the best way of enjoying life, Komal added.