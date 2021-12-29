Jaipur: The Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot calls for an open meeting of Council of Ministers on Wednesday as 22 new cases of Omicron variant of Corona have been reported in a single day. All these 22 patients are being isolated in the dedicated Omicron ward while doing contact tracing.

According to the medical department, 10 patients of Omicron variant of Corona have been found in Ajmer, 9 in Jaipur, 2 in Bhilwara and one patient in Jodhpur.

Medical department states that four of these 22 people have returned from foreign travel. While three people have been infected after coming in contact with foreign travelers. Meanwhile two people have returned after traveling to other states and two other people who came in contact with them have also been found infected. While no contact history of 10 patients has been found yet.

The current Omicron count in the state is 68. Of these, 39 are from Jaipur, four from Sikar, 17 from Ajmer, 4 from Udaipur, two from Bhilwara, one from Jodhpur and one from Maharashtra.

Departmental figures show that 44 of 46 patients who were found infected in the past have recovered.

Doctors will attend the meeting to be held at the Chief Minister's residence with the members of the Council of Ministers and people of the state can also hear it.

There are speculations that the Gehlot government is preparing to impose restrictions amid the increasing figures of Omicron regarding the night curfew, public functions, schools and tourism.

This will be the first case when the meeting of the Council of Ministers has been kept open. When expert doctors will give their opinion about Omicron in the meeting, people will be able to listen directly.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that in the battle of Corona, the general public will have to stand with the government thus they want to give a direct message to the general public through Open VC that the government should take strict action. It is more important than that that the general public should follow the Kovid-19 protocol at their discretion.

