Udaipur: Three police officers suspended after the killing of tailor Kanhaiyalal in Rajasthan's Udaipur in June after he supported suspended BJP leader Nuppur Sharma for her controversial comments against the Prophet of Islam have been reinstated by the state government. The then ASP of Udaipur City and two DSP rank officers were suspended after Lal was killed by the two accused Riyaz and Ghaus Mohammad inside his shop on June 28.

As per an order issued by the Rajasthan government, all three have been reinstated. The killers had entered the shop on the pretext of getting their clothes stitched and stabbed him to death with knives leaving him dead on the spot. A stands registered against the accused under sections 452, 302, 153A, 153B, 295 A and 34 besides UAPA.

The video of the murder had also gone viral on social media. The National Investigation Agency NIA is probing the case. Nine accused have been arrested in the case so far.