Sirohi (Rajasthan): In a major accident, three persons died and two others were injured on Sunday after the car in which they were travelling overturned and fell into a pit in the Sirohi district. The police said the car, carrying five passengers was heading from Jaipur, was plying at a very high speed.

The police said it is likely that the driver lost control of the vehicle and the speeding vehicle overturned on the National Highway near Jhankar under the jurisdiction of Pindwara police station. The car had then run into the adjoining field where it plunged into a pit of 20 to 30 feet depth. Due to the heavy impact, the car got completely damaged.

Three of the passengers died on the spot and two were seriously injured. After hearing the commotion, a huge crowd gathered in the area and the Pindwara police were informed about the accident. The Pindwara police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. The injured were immediately sent to a hospital in Pindwara for treatment. The identities of the deceased and the injured are yet to be confirmed.

Also Read: 7 people killed in road accidents in Sirohi, Nagaur districts of Rajasthan

The accident has come two days after two persons died on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Alwar when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a pickup van. The deceased passengers were going from Delhi to Jaipur to celebrate their friend's birthday when the accident took place. Earlier, a bike driver was injured after colliding with an ambulance on the Goyli road in Kotwali police station area. It was learnt that the bike, which was coming from Goyli to Sirohi, collided head-on with the ambulance that was coming in the opposite direction.