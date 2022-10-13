Bharatpur (Rajasthan): A man and his two sons were shot dead on Thursday in a firing incident between two families over an old enmity in Pathena village of Bhusawar police station area in Rajasthan's Bharatpur. Two other people who were injured in the incident have been referred to RBM District Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Vijendra (55) and his two sons Hemu (28) and Kishan (24). Sources said there was a long-standing feud between the family of Vijendra and Dharmendra of the village. On the day of the incident, both parties faced each other and the firing continued for a long time. Satyendra and Dharmendra belonging to the other family suffered bullet injuries.

A police team and officials reached the spot to investigate the incident. The father and his sons were shifted to the hospital in Bhusawar where they were declared brought dead. Two other injured have also been admitted to the hospital. At present, all three bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the district hospital.