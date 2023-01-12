Kota: Three people died in Rajasthan's Kota on Thursday after being run over by a train. The incident took place near Borkheda over bridge in the city's Nayapura police station area, when the deceased, suspected to be intoxicated at the time, were crossing the railway track on foot, police officials said. Two among them have been identified as Jagdish Meena (40) from Sultanpura, and Ratanlal Soni (35) who lived in Chechat area of the district.

The body of the third person has not yet been identified, cops added. Prima facie, it is believed the deceased were not aware of the oncoming train. Iron rod fragments were found near the bodies and it is suspected they stole the rods from a construction site shortly before the mishap took place, Nayapura Station House Officer Rajendra Singh said.

The deceased had left their homes due to drug addiction, and lived on the road. Inputs about the mishap, which took place around 4:30 am on Thursday, was provided to the police by the railway control room, Singh noted. He also said that the two bodies had been given to the family members, while the unidentified body is kept in the mortuary.

Meanwhile, another tragic incident from the state's Churu district earlier this week saw three people die due to asphyxiation caused by the smoke from a makeshift fireplace. Rajasthan has been hit by a cold wave condition, with the minimum temperature recorded below the freezing point last week.