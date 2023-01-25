Tonk/Sirohi (Rajasthan): Rajasthan police on Tuesday night recovered the bodies of three minor girls from a water pit here in the Kalyanpura of Deoli area. Upon being informed by locals police rushed to the spot. Police sources said that the the dead bodies were recovered following a prolonged rescue operation. They also said that police have started a probe into the matter to figure how ther bodies ended in the pit and the reason behind the death of the three minors.

The three deceased have been identified as Kiran Jakhar (10), Lastina Meena (12) and Riya Meena (9), police said adding that Riya and Lastina were sisters and their father has been identified as of Nandkishore Meena.

Speaking to reporters about the incident Station Officer Devli Jagdish Meena, who rushed to the spot to recover the bodies said that since no one was near the spot when the bodies were discovered, the reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained." Prima facie it seems, that all three have drowned in the process of saving one of them after that child somehow fell into the pit," he added.

Police sources said that the girls might have gone near the pond for defecation. "There was a slope near the pond due to which they slipped and drowned one after another," they added. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the bodies of a 27-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were found in a well in Rajasthan's Sirohi district on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place in the Marwada Khalsa village under the Swaroopganj police station area of the district, they said.

The deceased were identified as Arjun Kumar Meghwal and Inka Kumari. Police officials said that the family members of the victims told them that the woman accidentally fell into the well and man jumped in to save her. A case has been registered under section 174 of the CrPC and an investigation is underway, they added.