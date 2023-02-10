Alwar: Three people were killed and six others sustained injuries on Friday after their car overturned in a bid to overtake another vehicle on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Pinan, Alwar. The expressway has been constructed recently and will be inaugurated on February 12 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The deceased, who hailed from Haryana's Palwal, were heading to Jaipur and they took the expressway in order to reach their destination early.

The locals claimed that a wheel of the car burst and the vehicle overturned. People living in the village around the expressway informed the police and in turn, they rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the trauma centre of Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in Alwar where the doctor declared three brought dead.

Also read: Speeding bike hits Scooty in Lucknow, crash captured on CCTV

The police identified the deceased as Manju (35), Manju's sister Rekha Gurjar (32) and Manju's 14-year-old son Mannu while the injured were identified as 16-year-old Deeksha, Kalpana (12), Anshu (18), Balraj (50), Manav (12) and Devendra (50) and the condition of Anshu and Balraj remains critical.

The police shifted the bodies to the government hospital for post-mortem and they also informed the kin of the deceased. Subsequently, the police registered a case and launched a probe into the accident. The employees of the expressway said that the expressway is not officially thrown open to the public, but the vehicle users are forcefully entering the expressway. As the road was not inaugurated there are no ambulance and patrolling services. Police officers and expressway officials are still refraining from speaking about the accident, but they said that the patrolling facility on the expressway will start soon.