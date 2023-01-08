Sri Ganganagar: Three persons died after a car fell into a canal in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district on Saturday night. The incident took place when the trio, amid dense fog, got on a bridge on the Ganga Canal near Sadhuwali village in the district. While residents of nearby villages tried to rescue them, only one among the three could be dragged out before the car was washed away, said police.

Following the incident, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel arrived at the spot. Subsequently, the bodies of two others were recovered on Sunday morning. The deceased have been identified as Sunil Bishnoi and Sanjay from Sadhuwali village while the third person, Ravindra alias Rodu, hailed from Gumjal village in Punjab. After the incident, police personnel from the Jawanagar Police Station arrived at the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

The trio were injured and cried for help after the car fell into the canal, locals noted, adding that they were only able to save Sanjay before losing the car. The latter was rushed to the hospital, but died while undergoing treatment. All three bodies have been preserved at the Jawanagar district hospital, said police. Meanwhile, on Friday, a freak accident on the Mathania bypass in Jodhpur left five people dead and 32 others injured after a bus and a truck collided head-on. Residents of nearby villages rushed to the aid of injured passengers and shifted them to the hospital.