Thieves trying to steal oxygen supply pipeline put life of newborns at stake in Alwar, held

Alwar (Rajasthan): A major accident was averted in the district after the thieves entered Geetanand Shishu Hospital and tried to steal the oxygen supply pipelines late on Sunday. The thieves cut the oxygen pipeline when about 20 children were on oxygen support in the Facility Based Newborn Care (FBNC) ward. Two thieves were arrested after a guard raised an alarm.

Sources said, "In an attempt to steal oxygen supply pipelines, the thieves cut it. In all, 20 children admitted to the FBNC ward were on oxygen support at that time. Due to the sudden stoppage of oxygen supply, children started having trouble. Chetram, a guard present there saw the thieves running away from the back side of the hospital and raised an alarm.

The thieves were caught with the help of local people present there." "The hospital staff informed the police about the incident. The thieves were handed over to the police and hospital staff with the help of the people taken away 10 oxygen cylinders back to the hospital. The officials called the engineers on the spot and got the pipeline repaired at night itself," sources said.

The guards and other staff of the hospital said that the thieves openly steal electric wires, pipelines, motors and other items. But the police do not pay any attention to this. No action is taken against the thieves. The police said, "We are probing the matter. The people present there assaulted the thieves, but we reached the spot and caught both thieves. Efforts are being made to arrest their other accomplices as well."