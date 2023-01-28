Kota (Rajasthan): The big fat Indian wedding usually ends with the groom leaving with the bride in a car decked up with flowers and often a 'just married board' hanging from the back of the car. But this wedding in the Etwah town of Rajasthan ended with the bride and groom leaving in a sleek black helicopter.

The idea first struck Sunil, son of a property dealer Krishna Murari Prajapati, a resident of Maurya Colony of Bandha Dharmapura in Kota. After Sunil's marriage was fixed with Rekha, daughter of Kailash Prajapati, who runs a hotel in Etawah town on Thursday.

The distance between Maurya Colony in Bandha Dharmapura in Kota and Etawah town is around 60 km which could be easily covered in a car. But Sunil never forgot that his beloved grandparents always wished that their grandson will go for his marriage in a helicopter.

Determined to make his grandparents happy Sunil rented a helicopter from a Delhi-based company to fulfil the wishes of his grandfather Ram Gopal and grandmother Ram Bharosi. " How can I be happy without making my grandparents happy? This is the least I can do for them," said Sunil.

After taking off from the Nainani Farm in Kota, the helicopter with Sunil, his grandparents and his six-year-old nephew Siddharth onboard landed at Aastha College in Etawah, where Sunil entered wedlock with Rekha. They returned to their hometown in the chopper as his grandparents sat in the backseat with a smile of satisfaction and Sunil taking a selfie with them.