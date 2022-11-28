Dholpur (Rajasthan): In a shocking incident, the police booked a case against a man for allegedly buying and raping a 16-year-old minor girl at Sampau in Rajasthan. Also, the girl's father and his two bothers-in-law were booked for selling off the girl for Rs. 4 lakh. The case was filed based on a complaint given by the girl's mother.

On the instructions of the POCSO court, a case of illegal selling and rape has been registered against the accused at the Sampau police station. In the case lodged by the minor's mother, serious allegations have also been leveled against the accused.

The minor girl's mother had a dispute with her husband about a year ago, after which the woman went to her parent's home with her son. Her 16-year-old daughter stayed with her father. On May 3, the woman's husband and both the brothers-in-law sold her daughter to a 40-year-old man for Rs 4 lakh. The victim's mother also mentioned in her complaint that, "the 40-year-old man who bought her minor daughter tortured and raped her continuously. The mother of the accused also supported him in this."

Also read: UP: Father sells child for Rs 5 lakh, arrested

The victim's mother said, "my sister died two and a half months ago when my daughter came there to join the mourning. She narrated her ordeal to me there." The victim's mother registered a case against the accused including her husband on Saturday. ASI Uday Bhan Singh said that "the matter is being investigated by the station in charge. Strict legal action will be taken in the case."