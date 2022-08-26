Pali: A Dalit student was brutally beaten up by a teacher of Government Higher Secondary School in Bagdi village of Sojat subdivision of Rajasthan's Pali district on Friday. The student was admitted to a hospital in a serious condition and is currently undergoing treatment. The family has lodged a complaint against the accused and he has been immediately arrested.

Sources said the teacher, Bhanwar Singh got angry when he saw the student talking with his classmates, and so he started beating him up. The teacher thrashed the student badly, leaving marks all over his body. On information of the incident, the student's family reached the spot and admitted him to a hospital. At the same time, they also registered a case against the teacher.

The police took the teacher into custody. Moreover, CO Hemant Jakhar is investigating the whole matter. The teacher has been suspended by the education department after receiving information about the incident.