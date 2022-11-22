Udaipur: Police in Rajasthan's Udaipur have arrested a tantric (black magic practitioner) in the double murder of a man and a woman whose naked bodies were found recently in the woods of Ubeshwar Mahadev in Gogunda police station area of ​​the district. The accused has been identified as Bhalesh (52), a resident of Dungarpur village in Sagwada district.

Police produced the accused in the court from where he has been sent on remand for 3 days. The arrest comes four days after the accused murdered the man and the woman. Divulging further details in the matter, Additional Superintendent of Police Kundan Kunwaria said that the slain were in contact with Bhalesh of Gogunda area for a long time.

The slain along with their family members often used to visit the tantric's ashram and developed an illicit relationship there. Bhalesh became aware of the relationship between the two and became averse to it. Kunwaria said the tantric told police during interrogation that he was blackmailing the two to defame them.

He also told the young man's wife about his relationship due to which the two started threatening to implicate him in the case of molestation which made the tantric jittery. As per police, on the fateful day, Bhalesh took the two to a nearby forest area and made them have physical relationship. He later poured an adhesive on them and stabbed both to death with a knife, police said.

After the bodies were found in the forest area, police examined more than 50 CCTV cameras in the area. Police have also seized the iPhone of one of the slain from the spot. More than 200 people were questioned in the case.