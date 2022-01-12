Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government, today, organized a program 'Ayalaga Thamilar Naal' in Chennai. Chief Minister M K Stalin participated in the program through video conferencing.

In his speech, CM said, "Only Tamil language can unite us as Tamil has that power, we should be united by Tamil. This government is not only for the Tamilians of Tamilnadu but for the Tamilians all around the world. We have proved it with our various announcements regarding the Non-resident Tamil Welfare Board. I do not consider you people as foreigners, I am considering non-resident Tamilians as the cultural ambassadors of Tamilnadu.

He further said, "The Non-residential Tamils' welfare board will be constituted with the state Government corpus money of Rs. 5 crores. "

He said, "The proper database for collecting the details of Non-residential Tamilians, special programs for the youth who seek jobs in foreign countries, financial support for the people who return from foreign countries, like that so many schemes are going to made by our government and you can also help your brothers and sisters of your homeland through 'My Village Scheme'. "

"You all should visit Tamilnadu once with your children and you should show them the 'Keezhadi' and 'Adichanallur' and should teach them about Tamil culture which is more than 3,000 years old," says Chief minister M.K.stalin

Also Read: CM Stalin lays foundation stone for Kalaignar Memorial Library in Madurai