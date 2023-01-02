Pali (Rajasthan): Eleven coaches of Bandra-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express Train derailed near Pali in Rajasthan in the early hours of Monday. The incident took place at 3:27 am between Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of Jodhpur division. Originating from Bandra Terminus, the train was en route to Jodhpur.

According to the North Western Railway, no casualty was reported. An accident relief train has been dispatched from Jodhpur. Top officials are expected to reach the spot soon. The General Manager of North Western Railway and other top officials are monitoring the situation in the control room at the headquarters in Jaipur, said the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO).

The authorities have initiated rescue efforts. Buses have been arranged for stranded passengers so that they can reach their destinations. This has been told by the CPRO, North Western Railway.

Meanwhile, helpline numbers for passengers & concerned family members are provided. For Jodhpur: 02912654979, 02912654993, 02912624125, 02912431646. For Pali-Marwar: 02932250324. Besides, passengers and their families can also contact - 138 and 1072- for any information, as per the railway sources.

"Within 5 minutes of departing from Marwar junction, a vibration sound was heard inside the train & after 2-3 minutes, the train stopped. We got down & saw that at least 8 sleeper class coaches were off the tracks. Within 15-20 minutes, ambulances arrived," said a passenger.