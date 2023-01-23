Jaipur: Rajasthan University General Secretary Arvind Jajda on Monday slapped University President Nirmal Chowdhary on stage in the presence of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat who reached the Maharani College to inaugurate an office for the student union president. The incident snowballed and supporters of Jajda and Chowdhary came to blows.

According to eyewitnesses claimed Jajda and Chowdhary had an argument over something right before the inauguration and in the heat of the moment, the ruckus started. The police present at the spot intervened and eventually controlled the situation. A video of the incident has surfaced where Jajda is seen following Chowdhary to the centre of the stage and slapping him on the back of his head.

The incident escalated as Chowdhary's supporters rushed to the stage and attacked Jajda. This prompted Jajda's supporters to strike back. Many people from both sides sustained injuries in the clash. University President Nirmal Chowdhary said that he will take legal steps claiming that his supporters have not misbehaved with anyone.

"I was invited to inaugurate the student union office of the college. I went there but they hit me from behind. This type of incident should not happen. None of my supporters misbehaved with anyone. They have nothing to do with spreading disorder. I believe in the rule of law, and hence I will take further legal action. I will not back down from such cheap tactics and not going to stop with one slap. I will still continue to work in the interest of the students," said Chowdhary.