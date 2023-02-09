Nagaur (Rajasthan): Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter, Shanelle Irani tied the knot with Arjun Bhalla at Nagaur's Khimsar Fort on Thursday. The wedding took place in the presence of both the families and a few close friends. Smriti Irani was seen blowing conch shells at the top of the fort.

Arjun Bhalla's procession arrived at the fort with a convoy of vintage cars. Earlier, at 7.30 pm, both of them garlanded each other and after marriage, Shanelle and Arjun took the blessings of the guests, who graced the occasion. The guests were accorded a warm welcome with the traditional customs of Rajasthan. Rajasthani folk songs were played to welcome them. As the wedding was a private affair, so high-security arrangements were made during the marriage. The grand palace was decked up with lights. The Union Minister arrived in Jodhpur on Wednesday.

It may be recalled that after the engagement of the couple in 2021, Smriti Irani shared pictures of the engagement on social media and posted a post welcoming Arjun to her family. "Arjun Bhalla lives in our hearts now," she wrote. "Welcome to our household. You will face a crazy father-in-law and an even worse mother-in-law. May God bless," Smriti Irani had written then.

