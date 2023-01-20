Ravish Kumar challenged Smriti Irani, "hold protest against BJP MP Bhushan Sharan Singh"

Jaipur: Journalist Ravish Kumar challenged Bharatiya Janata Party MP Smriti Irani to stage a protest against BJP's MP Bhushan Sharan Singh in areas under his constituency. He made this statement following the allegations of sexual harassment against Bhushan Sharan Singh by women wrestlers, who are demanding Singh’s resignation as the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

"I am challenging Smiriti Irani to stage a protest in Bhushan Sharan Singh's constituency, if she launches, I will also follow her, but first a minister needs to show some courage," said Kumar while speaking at the Jaipur Literature Festival. He also elaborated on the struggles the opposition is facing in the current scenario and claimed that "It's not easy to be in opposition". "

In response to a question, he said that silence in the country should also be seen as a kind of attack. In response to a question about the role of the opposition in the present scenario, he said that today the opposition is being ignored. Leaders of the opposition have been implicated in many cases. They are fighting their own battles.

There is no opposition party in a democracy, but it's the public, who works as opposition, however, the public has stopped being opposition as the public is afraid of being intimidated." "Many of the MLAs from the opposition are framed under false charges, their shops are being razed in the name of encroachment, homes of their supporters are being demolished", Kumar added further.