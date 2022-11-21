Jaipur: Former Meghalaya and J&K Governor Satyapal Malik on Sunday lashed out at the central government for alleged anti-farmer policies, rising inflation and unemployment in the country. Malik, who was addressing the swearing-in ceremony of Rajasthan University's student union president Nirmal Chowdhary, said a “big movement in the country will start soon on issues like MSP not being given to farmers, contractual job under Agniveer scheme, inflation and unemployment”.

“Even if a dog dies, a condolence message comes from Delhi, but no one said anything on the death of 750 farmers,” Malik said. Malik, who has been the governor of five states, said that the central government's Agniveer scheme “is a conspiracy to destroy the farmers community”. “The children of farmers used to go to the army.

Many performed well to retire from the post of General. Now they will not be able to do anything in the job of 3 years,” Malik said over the contractual jobs in Agniveer scheme. “The spirit of sacrifice that is there in the army will also be affected. The central government is destroying the army,” he said. Malik said that the “country whose farmers and soldiers are not safe, and cannot be happy. No one can save that country”.

“PM Modi should understand that power keeps on coming and going, someday like Indira ji, he too will go away. But don't spoil it so much that it cannot be rectified,” he said. On the occasion, Malik also urged the politicians of Rajasthan not to let anyone to tamper with the OBC reservation. “The one who tampers will go. Politicians should also understand this clearly,” he said.

Over RUSU president Nirmal Chowdhary, Malik wished him luck for his future endeavors.