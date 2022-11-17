Alwar (Rajasthan): Lashing out at the Centre Former Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said even though the Centre withdrew the three agricultural laws but there has not been much improvement in the condition of farmers adding that the demand for a legal guarantee on MSP has not been implemented yet.

"The government has withdrawn three agricultural laws but the problem of the farmers remains the same. MSP has not been implemented till now. The government should pay attention to the problems of the farmers. Everyone knows what is the condition of the farmers," said Malik.

Malik was heading to Shahpura in Jaipur from Delhi to attend a program and halted at many different places to interact with the public. First, he took a break at Shahjahanpur where he interacted with the Jat community. Malik was welcomed with flowers and garlands there.

On his way to Shahpura, Malik also stopped at Paota where he addressed the youth saying, "everyone will have to fight together and raise their voice against the Central government regarding anti-farmer policies and MSP." Malik further alleged that it is working only for Adani. " They have made warehouses for him to store wheat on a large scale because its international prices will go up. But they are not taking any steps to increase a farmer's income."