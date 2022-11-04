Dholpur: A sadhu and his family members were allegedly beaten up by gravel mafia in village Barsala of Rajkheda police station area in Rajasthan on Thursday night. It is learnt that the sand mafia members had illegally stockpiled the sand and gravel on the sadhu's land. On Thursday, Sadhu Shri Krishna (55) and his brothers went to the houses of the people, who stocked the gravel, and asked them to remove the gravel from his farm in the village.

The sadhu said that in the evening when he was sitting at the temple with his brother and nephew, half a dozen people, including gravel businessman Sintu, son of Charan, Kampotor and Annu, sons of Dewan Singh, entered the temple armed with sticks and started beating him. When the sadhu's brother Mahesh and nephew Mohit, who were present on the spot, tried to save him, the accused thrashed both of them mercilessly, the sadhu said.

Also read: 2 cops, 1 driver attacked by sand mafia in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas

SHO Sohan Singh said the injured were admitted to the Trauma Centre of the District Hospital with the help of the villagers adding an investigation has been launched into the incident. The gravel mafia was illegally stocking gravel on the monk's land. The injured sadhu said illegal mining in the area by the sand mafia continues unabated despite a ban by the Supreme Court as the area was declared a crocodile sanctuary.