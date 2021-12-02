Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot stopped his convoy to help a person injured in a road accident on Wednesday near Naval Pura more in Bundi district.

The Pilot who was heading to Delhi on Wednesday early morning noticed injured 'Raju Banjara' lying by the roadside. He asked his convoy to stop the car and took him to a nearby hospital. After assuring him medical assistance, Pilot left for Delhi. Sachin Pilot was accompanied by the MLA Indraj Gurjar.

According to a report released by the Rajasthan Transport Department Department, over 21,743 people met with an accident every year, out of which around 10,000 people are losing their precious lives. Following which the government has decided not to interrogate the person assisting the injured to receive medical treatment. However, awareness among the people is still lagging behind.