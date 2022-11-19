Barmer (Rajasthan): Around Rs 1 crore has been crowdfunded so far for the seven minor daughters of a couple that passed away in a road accident in Barmer district of Rajasthan recently.

A speeding SUV (Bolero) crushed Khetaram and his wife to death, while their young son was severely injured in the accident that took place in the Sindhri area of the district last Monday. The 4-year-old succumbed on Friday. The seven minor daughters of the couple were thus left without any support.

However, a collective humanitarian gesture has given them some hope of a better future even though it will never be able to bring back what they have lost. Over Rs 1 crore have been deposited in their accounts through crowdfunding raising the hope that the children will have a secured future. Barmer District Collector Lokbandhu reached the victims' house on Thursday and consoled them. He also assured them of all possible help.

The District Collector said that "the victim's family will be given the benefits of various government schemes". "An amount of more than Rs 1 crore has been received through crowdfunding. To secure the amount received in the bank accounts of the victim's family, the banking officials have been ordered to set up fixed deposit accounts for all the girls," he said.