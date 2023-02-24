Udaipur: Rajasthan SOG who arrested Bhupendra Saran, the alleged mastermind in the public service commission paper leak of December last year, from Karnataka capital Bengaluru, brought him to Udaipur on Friday, officials said. The police will seek his custody from the jurisdictional court for interrogation.

On Friday morning the suspect was brought to Hathipol police station in Udaipur for questioning. Saran was arrested on Thursday evening from the Bengaluru airport by a team of Rajasthan SOG following specific intelligence inputs received by SP Jodhpur Rural Dharmendra Singh Yadav.

The Rajasthan SOG has been camping in Bengaluru for the last several days to nab Saran even as a reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced on him. He is accused to have masterminded the leak of a question paper of a teacher recruitment exam held by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Dec. 24 last year.

There was a huge huge uproar by Opposition and candidates after the some of the candidates of Rajasthan Grade II Teacher Recruitment Examination were found to be in possession of leaked question papers of the examination. Following the paper leak, the examination was canceled by the Ashok Gehlot government even as a probe was initiated into the paper leak scam.

At least 57 suspects including 46 candidates have been arrested in the case so far. The paper leak has put the Ashok Gehlot led Congress government on the back foot with the opposition BJP saying that Gehlot has failed to curb corruption in the state. Under fire from the opposition, the Gehlot government on Jan. 9 demolished portions of a coaching centre built without proper approvals by two of the prime suspects in the paper leak case.