Barmer (Rajasthan): In yet another high-profile royal wedding in Rajasthan, the desert state's Barmer city has been transformed into a Scottish fort. The bride, Ritu, is the daughter of an NRI businessman in the Barmer district, and the groom, Ram Prakash, is the grandson of former Pali MLA Badri Ram Jakhar. Crores of rupees have been spent on the preparations for the wedding, which have been going on in full swing for the past few months.

According to sources, a tent city has been made for the marriage rituals, while a stage, that resembles a fort in Scotland, has been set up in Barmer's Bhinyad village. Moreover, a resort has been set up in the village, and more than 300 tents with thousands of trees, a helipad, and several roads have been constructed for guests. A separate location has been made for food and dining arrangements.

As many as 10,000 guests are expected to attend the royal wedding in the Barmer district. The wedding will take place on January 27. According to the details, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is expected to attend the wedding. Several other leaders of the Congress and the BJP are also invited to attend the grand wedding.

