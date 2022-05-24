Kota: At least four people were killed and 15 others were injured in an accident that took place on National Highway 27 in Rajasthan's Kota on Tuesday. The incident took place around 4 am. Following the incident, Kota police reached the spot and admitted the injured to a district hospital.

According to information, the freak mishap took place when the sleeper coach bus was overtaking a trailer, during which the bus collided with the trailer near Karadiya Petrol Pump and overturned uncontrollably. There were about 50 people in the bus of which four have died.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Virendra, a resident of Jhansi district, Narayan, a resident of Gwalior district and Jitendra, a resident of Etawah Bharthana in Uttar Pradesh, while the body of one person is yet to be identified. Simliya Police Station's SHO Yogesh Kumar said the bus was on its way from Rajkot in Gujarat to Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur sleeper coach via Ahmedabad.