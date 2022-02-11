Bikaner: Two trucks collided on the highway late Thursday night in the Lunkaransar police station area of ​​Bikaner, Rajasthan. According to the sources, both the trucks were coming at high speed and collided head-on with each other after which they caught fire. Due to the fire, the drivers present in both the trucks could not get out due severe injuries and consequently burnt alive.

The police reached the spot as soon as people passing by informed them. The fire brigade controlled the fire. However, one youth was saved in the incident. At present, both the drivers have not been identified while the burnt bodies of both drivers have been kept in the mortuary of Lunkansar. The police is trying to identify the bodies.

