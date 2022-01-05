Bhilwara: Four people of the same family died on spot in a road accident on the national highway (NH 79) in Bhilwara near the Bera intersection, on Wednesday morning. It has been reported that the car had fiercely collided with a truck.

The Rayala police have collected the bodies and have kept them in the Rayala Hospital mortuary. Adding on the officials stated the postmortem will be carried out with their relatives' consent and the incident has been informed to the relatives of the deceased.

The Raila police station in charge said, "Devi Lal, a resident of Amarpura village of Railmagra area of ​​Rajsamand district, was traveling back to his village Amarpura from Jaipur with his wife, son and a member of the family, and all of them died on the spot."

The police informed that the car wreck was found kilometers away from the accident spot due to the high-speed collision. Following this, the truck had overturned causing a blockage in the NH.

Reportedly both the vehicles were at a high speed during the accident and the bodies of the deceased were scattered in the zone.

The police are still investigating the accident.

