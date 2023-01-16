Dungarpur: In a heart-wrenching incident, a man was beaten to death after he refused to donate money to some youths in Karwa Khas village in Aspur tehsil of Rajasthan's Dungarpur district on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Nathu Meena (38). He used to work as a labourer and is survived by three daughters and one son, police said.

As per police sources, on the night of Makar Sankranti, some youths playing 'Gidda' stopped a man passing by and asked him for a donation of Rs 100. When the man refused to donate, the youths started assaulting him. During the incident, one of the youths attacked him on his head and killed him. They fled the spot after committing the crime.

The deceased was rushed to the Aspur Community Health Centre where the doctors declared him dead. The police reached the hospital on receiving the information and shifted the body to the mortuary of the hospital for post-mortem. Later, the body was handed over to the family after an autopsy. The police registered a case and launched a man-hunt to nab the accused.