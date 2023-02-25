Jodhpur: The Rajasthan police arrested five persons and detained 29 examinees on Saturday in connection with an alleged paper leak of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination (REET) 2023 exam in Jodhpur. It is learnt that the accused had collected Rs 10 lakhs from the students in this regard. The police are interrogating the accused.

A group of students were caught while they were solving the REET question paper in a Udaygarh marriage palace on Banad Road this morning. The police found that the answer key was being read out to the students. A laptop and printer have been seized from the spot. DCP Amrita Duhan said acting on a tip-off, police raided the marriage hall this morning. It was found that the question paper, along with the answer key, was being read out to students from WhatsApp, she said. "We detained the students for questioning. Later, they were sent to their respective exam centres," Duhan said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the question paper was bought and a cash transaction was involved in this. The question paper was shared on the WhatsApp. Then the question paper was being read out from WhatsApp, police said. Similar raids have been conducted in many others areas in Jodhpur. The police said if the question paper recovered from them matches with the one that is distributed in the exam hall then strict action would be taken against students. The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board conducts the REET 2023 exam. The third grade teacher recruitment exam started on Saturday.