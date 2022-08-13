Jaipur: A complaint has been lodged at Kardhani police station on Friday against a doctor who allegedly stunned a woman and raped her when she went to his clinic for treatment in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

In the complaint, the victim alleged that the doctor gave her a drink that made her unconscious and then raped her. After regaining consciousness, she reached her house and narrated the incident to the family. The incident took place on June 27.

According to Kardhani police station officer BL Meena, the woman had fallen ill a few days ago. She had gone to a private clinic near the house for treatment. During the treatment, the doctor gave the woman a cold drink after which she fainted. The accused then carried out the incident of raping the woman. Police have registered a case and started investigating the matter.