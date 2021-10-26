Dhariyawad: Former general secretary of Youth Congress and Rajasthan spokesperson Mohabbat Singh Nimbol passed away due to a heart attack on Tuesday.

He was accompanying state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who was addressing the gathering at Lasadiya in support of the Congress candidate in the Dhariavad assembly seat.

Mohabbat Singh's health suddenly deteriorated on the stage while the Chief Minister was addressing the gathering. He was immediately brought to the Lasadia Community Health Center, from where he was referred to Udaipur for better medical treatment.

Singh's body has been kept at Geetanjali Hospital and family members have been informed. Sports Minister Ashok Chandna, Mahendrajit Singh Malviya, Arjun Bamnia and Pratapgarh MLA Ramlal Meena have expressed their condolences to his family on the unfortunate loss of the Congress leader.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed his deepest condolence to the family of the Youth Congress leader.

"My deepest condolences on the untimely demise of Shri Mohabbat Singh, an office-bearer of Youth Congress and an active Congress worker who was playing his crucial role in the Dhariyavad by-election. May God gives strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss and may the departed soul rest in peace," Gehlot tweeted.

