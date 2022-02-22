Udaipur: An injured horse was taken to Animal Aid Institute after an animal lover in Haridas called the hospital authorities of the horse's illness. Following this, the team of Animal Aid reached the spot and was provided the horse with first aid. The health workers said the horse didn't get any rest, hence, its health deteriorated.

Meanwhile, another horse, on seeing the other horse is being taken away in an ambulance, it ran behind the vehicle. The horse ran for eight kilometres on the road. A passerby, who captured this video, posted on social media and it went viral.

After following the ambulance for about 8 kilometres when the horse was brought down from the ambulance on the hospital premises, the other one was happy to see the injured horse. Later, the horse was provided treatment.

In a widely shared video on social media, a horse fearlessly running behind an ambulance where the other horse was being taken to a hospital for treatment, has won the hearts of netizens and the clip shows the mutual love of animals.