Jodhpur: Union Minister Smriti Irani reached Jodhpur on Wednesday morning to attend the marriage ceremony of her elder daughter Shanelle, sources said. Irani landed at the Jodhpur airport early in the morning. From Jodhpur, the union minister left for Khimsar Fort in Rajasthan's Nagaur district where the wedding will be held today, the sources said.

Former minister Gajendra Singh received Irani at the Jodhpur airport. The 500-year-old fort will host over 50 VVIP guests on Wednesday and Thursday. It can be recalled that Irani's daughter Shanelle Irani got engaged to NRI Arjun Bhalla in December 2021 at the Khimsar Fort in Rajasthan. Shanelle is a lawyer by profession and completed her law course from the Government Law College in Mumbai.

She also has an LLM degree from Georgetown University Law Centre in Washington DC. Bhalla is reportedly an MBA degree holder and lives in Canada. It is being speculated that the rituals of marriage will be performed both in terms of Parsi and Punjabi traditions. Shanelle's father Zubin Irani had reached Jodhpur on Tuesday.

The Khimsar Fort has been decorated like a bride for the fat wedding. It can be recalled that after the engagement of the couple in 2021, Smriti Irani had shared pictures of the engagement on social media and posted a post welcoming Arjun to her family. "Arjun Bhalla lives in our hearts now," she wrote. "Welcome to our household.

You will face a crazy father-in-law and an even worse mother-in-law. May God bless," Smriti Irani had written then.